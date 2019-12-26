MFM Pastor Olukoya shakes table, says Jesus could have been born in April

The General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, may have sparked controversy after declaring that there is no word like Christmas in the bible.

Pastor Olukoya who spoke on Wednesday at the Manner Water Service which coincided with the 2019 at the Church’s Headquarters in Lagos, said that his church does not celebrate Christmas because it is unbiblical.

According to Pastor Olukoya, no book in the bible recorded the word ‘Christmas’ or that Jesus was born on December 25, while suggesting further that Jesus could have been born in April’.

READ ALSO: CLOSING OF NIGHT CLUB: Police CP once said he had score to settle with Shina Peller, House of Reps member reveals

He said; “If you really study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, there is no word like Christmas. The bible only recorded that the Shepherds were taking care of their flocks during a very cold season when they sighted the star that announced the birth of Jesus Christ. This cold period could be around April or May.”

Pastor Olukoya further stated that December 25 is a date originally set aside by the ancient Romans for Mars festival by the worshippers of the sun.

He said that the birth of Christ was subsequently co-opted into the same date to give the Mars festival more popularity and then renamed ‘Christmas’.

He warned the modern Christians to stop promoting such unbiblical celebration.

Join the conversation

Opinions