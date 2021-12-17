Sports
MFM take on Remo Stars as new NPFL season begins
The 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season is set to kick off today (Friday) with just one game to raise the curtain.
Lagos-based club, MFM will be hosting Remo Stars in a South West derby at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.
MFM finished in 10th position last season and will be desperate to start the new campaign on a winning note, as the visitors will also be looking to do same.
The remaining nine matches of the game week one fixtures will take place across different venues on Sunday.
Champions Akwa United will begin the defense of their title with a home game against Kano Pillars at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.
Read Also: CAFCC: Enyimba beat Al Ittihad, Rivers Utd crash out after defeat to Al Masry
Former champions Enyimba will host Abia Warriors in the oriental derby, with head coach Finidi George managing his first game in the NPFL.
The former Nigeria international has already guided the Peoples Elephant to two victories in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Coach Eddy Dombraye will begin his assignment at Lobi Stars against Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United at the Aper Aku Stadium.
Plateau United will travel to Ilorin for the clash against Niger Tornadoes, Gombe United will host Shooting Stars at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe while Rangers will be up against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.
Friday’s Fixture
MFM v Remo Stars
Sunday’s Fixtures
Akwa United vs Kano Pillars
Lobi Stars vs Rivers United
Enyimba vs Abia Warriors
Heartland vs Nasarawa United
Sunshine Stars vs Wikki Tourists
Gombe United vs Shooting Stars
Kwara United vs Dakkada
Niger Tornadoes vs Plateau United
Katsina United vs Rangers
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
From small potholes to deep gullies, the narrow road from Ojere/Ogidi in Ilorin South to the junction linking Gaa saka...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....