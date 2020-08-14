Micheal Jordan’s 1985 sneakers sell for $615,000, sets new record

A pair of Michael Jordan’s sneakers on Thursday shattered a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes.

The game-worn sneakers which sold for a whopping $615,000, has been confirmed by Christie’s auction house.

In 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Highs was worn by the NBA superstar during an exhibition match in Italy, which helped Jordan dunk the ball so hard that it ended up shattering the glass backboard.

Jordan ended up with 30 points under his belt while wearing the size 13.5 shoes, red and black in colours of Chicago Bulls team.

Read also: Tiger Woods receives America’s highest civilian honour in Washington

According to the head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s auction house, Caitlin Donovan: “This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe.”

Recalling that in May, the Jordan 1 had set a record of $560,000 when it was auctioned off, while the fresh auction bagged an estimated range of $650,000 and $850,000.

The record setting sales emphasizes the rocketing market value of objects linked to the retired basketball megastar since the release of a documentary ‘The Last Dance’ that chronicles the saga of Jordan and Chicago Bulls.

Join the conversation

Opinions