Michelle Obama addresses rumours of her divorce to former president, Barack Obama

Former First Lady of the United States of America Michelle Obama has moved to address rumours of her divorce from her husband and former president, Barack Obama.

In an interview with the Work in Progress podcast, the mother of two talked about the delicate subject and said she’s just a grown woman making her own decisions.

According to Michelle, the reason why the divorce rumors started was because she missed two important events with her husband, the former US president.

While clearing the air, she talked about the difficulty of disappointing people and explained why she chose not to go to President Donald Trump’s inauguration and President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

READ ALSO: Jay Z, Beyonce may sue Kanye West over offensive remarks about their twins

“That’s the thing that we as women, I think, we struggle with: disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were, you know, they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” she stated.

“That this couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right? That’s what society does to us. Touching on societal stereotypes”, she added.

“We start actually, finally going, “What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?” And if it doesn’t fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.” She said while speaking on expectations society has for women.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now