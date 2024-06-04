Tech
Microsoft announces $3.2bn investment to develop cloud and AI infrastructure in Sweden
Tech behemoths Microsoft announced on Monday that it would develop its cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Sweden for 33.7 billion kronor ($3.2 billion) over the course of two years, marking the company’s largest investment in Finland.
According to the IT company, the investment would help train around 250,000 people, or 2.4% of the population, in AI, boosting the Nordic nation’s competitiveness.
As part of the investment, Microsoft said it will install 20 of the most advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) at Sandviken, Gavle, and Staffanstorp in Sweden.
“This announcement goes beyond technology, it’s a commitment to ensuring broad access to the tools and skills needed for Sweden’s people and economy to thrive in the AI era,” Microsoft Vic Chair Brad Smith said in a statement.
The emergence of generative AI has led to a growing need for cloud services, which has prompted Microsoft and Amazon Web Services to open data centers throughout Europe. Microsoft expanded its data centers in Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, according to Reuters.
Microsoft President Brad Smith said in an interview that more announcements would come “in the fall.”
