Microsoft announces €4bn tech-centred investment in France, highest in history

American multinational corporation and technology company Microsoft has announced a €4 Billion tech-centred investment in France, which is considered to be the biggest in history.

Microsoft plans to use the investment which was announced during the Choose France summit to assist the acceleration of cloud computing and artificial intelligence adoption.

According to Microsoft President Brad Smith, the company has made its largest investment in France since its debut 41 years ago, which will be under the company’s ‘AI Access Principles.

‘‘France’s “longstanding commitment to carbon-free energy markets” and its status as a “critical leader” in Europe explained the decision,’’ Smith said during the summit.

The French president’s office said earlier on Sunday that Amazon, the biggest online retailer in the world, would also invest more than 1.2 billion euros in France, creating over 3,000 jobs.

A release states that the money would be utilized to advance cloud architecture, namely generative artificial intelligence and the logistical backbone of Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) package delivery service.

