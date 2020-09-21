Microsoft to acquire Bethesda parent company, ZeniMax for $7.5bn | Ripples Nigeria

Tech giant Microsoft on Monday announced plans to acquire ZeniMax Media Inc.

Microsoft is expected to pay $7.5 billion in the deal.

ZeniMax is the parent company to several high profile publishers, including Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios.

The multimillion-dollar investment is expected to bring some of the industry’s major titles including Elder Scrolls, Doom, Fallout, Qyuake, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey and Starfield under Microsoft banner.

READ ALSO: Microsoft, AGRA partner to support Africa’s digital transformation in agriculture

The Head of Hbox, Phil Spencer, who spoke on the development, said Microsoft would empower its would-be new entities.

He said: “All of their great work will of course continue and grow and we look forward to empowering them with the resources and support of Microsoft to scale their creative visions to more players in new ways for you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions