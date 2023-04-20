Microsoft to halt advertisements from Twitter. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Microsoft set to halt advertisements on Twitter

Global tech giant, Microsoft, has confirmed that it is halting its advertisement on Twitter as from 25 April 2023.

This was contained in a release on Microsoft’s self-help page seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

The move by Microsoft comes only a few days before Elon Musk’s Twitter plans to shut down its current API platform and switch to its new paid subscription plans on April 29.

According to Microsoft, other social networking platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn will remain accessible.

“Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter. As of April 25, 2023, you’ll be unable to:

Access your Twitter account through our social management tool

Create and manage drafts or Tweets

View past Tweets and engagement

Schedule Tweets.”

NEWS: Microsoft drops Twitter from its advertising platform as they refuse to pay Twitter’s API fees. pic.twitter.com/dY6YBIxjo5 — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) April 19, 2023

While it is interesting to see that Elon Musk is not ignoring this news, it remains to be seen if his vow to sue Microsoft for utilizing illicit Twitter data in training would hold water.

He claimed, “They illegally used Twitter data to train. It’s time to sue.

Tech Trivia: Downloading media while simultaneously playing it is also called what?

A. Tubing

B. Draining

C. Sliding

D. Streaming

Answer: see end of post

2. London’s YuLife expands to South Africa

London-based tech-driven financial services provider, YuLife, has announced its expansion to South Africa

Jaco Oosthuizen, YuLife Co-founder and Managing Director of YuLife South Africa confirmed the launch in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

The company claims its employees can use YuLife’s app to complete daily wellness activities, such as walking, meditation, and cycling, to earn YuCoin.

YuCoin is a virtual well-being currency, which, according to the company, can be used to buy vouchers for groceries, fuel, data, and clothing, or donate meals, plant trees, and clean the ocean.

“YuLife is launching in South Africa to offer companies an easy way to provide extra protection – we’re looking forward to providing South African businesses and employees tangible value on an everyday basis in an accessible, engaging, and deliverable manner,” stated Oosthuizen.

3. Accredify secures $7M Series A funding

Accredify, a company based in Singapore, revealed on Thursday that it has secured $7 million in Series A funding, which was led by iGlobe Partners and SIG Venture Capital with participation from previous investors Pavilion Capital and Qualgro.

The startup’s Co-founded by Quah Zheng confirmed the funding in a statement.

Zhang claims the startup is pioneering the world’s transition to TrustTech through verifiable data and precise automation.

Accredify is headquartered in Singapore with footprints in Australia, and it plans to double down on its presence in the latter country by hiring more people.

“I think being able to create this kind of commercial traction and adoption is something that we have done really well,” Quah explained.

Quah added that the company is looking into expanding into Japan through pilot projects with governmental organizations.

Trivia Answer: Streaming

Streaming is the playback of music, video, or other media over the Internet while it progressively downloads. Unlike downloading a file directly, a copy of the streamed file is not retained on the device once the playback stops.

By Kayode Hamsat

