Microsoft to integrate ChatGPT into Bing. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. Microsoft to integrate ChatGPT into Bing

Microsoft has announced plans to integrate the ChatGPT chatbot into Bing search engine.

The Redmond, Washington-based company made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday.

According to sources familiar with the development, Microsoft is preparing to add OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine to lure users from rival Google.

Recall that Microsoft had in 2019 backed San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI, offering $1 billion in funding.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Microsoft might release the new function by the end of March as it aims to compete with Google, controlled by Alphabet.

Tech Trivia: In what year did Apple release the first “Apple silicon” processor?

A. 2019

B. 2020

C. 2021

D. 2022

Answer: see end of post

2. Jeff Bezos’ tech company, Amazon, secures $8bn loan

American multinational technology company, Amazon, owned by billionaire tech chief, has announced securing an $8 billion loan.

Read also:India’s Maruti Suzuki debuts Metaverse Showroom Experience in India. 2 other stories and a trivia

The tech company made the disclosure in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

The loan was provided by DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, and others, and is expected to mature on January 3, 2024, with an option to extend for another 364 days.

According to the statement, the loan will be used for “general corporate purposes.”

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Andy Jassy, announced a few months ago that the economic downturn had affected the company, hinting at a possibility of a downstream workforce.

3. Snaptrude secures $6.6m in seed funding to rival Autodesk

A New York City-headquartered startup, Snaptrude, has secured $6.6 million in seed funding.

Altaf Ganihar, founder and CEO, made the confirmation in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

Snaptrude claims to be adopting a strategy similar to Figma in order to compete in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) sector, where cloud-based collaboration is still elusive and where decades-old code has been the norm.

“The problem has been that the industry is very backward in nature. It’s dominated by companies like Autodesk, humongous companies, and software built largely in the 90s. So, the software stack is very old,” said Altaf Ganihar.

The seed funding was co-led by Accel and Foundamental VC with participation from Possible Ventures, Clark Valberg (Founder, Invision), RFC, CapitalX, and Thilo Konzok (co-founder Home).

Ganihar intends to use the additional capital to improve the company’s products and eventually commit money for further expansion.

Trivia Answer: Apple Silicon

Apple silicon is a series of Mac processors developed by Apple. On June 22, 2020, Apple announced it would be transitioning its Mac lineup to “Apple silicon,” a proprietary processor technology.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now