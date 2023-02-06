Middle Belt Forum calls for probe of Nasarawa bombing

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has called on the Federal Government to carry out an all inclusive probe of the recent bombing in Rukubi community of Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, where over 37 herders were killed.

The incident which happened on January 26, occured when a bomb was accidentally released by a drone allegedly by the Nigeria Air Force on a group of Fulani herdsmen with several pastoralists groups including the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), accusing the military of targeting its people.

The incident has also pitched Governors Abdullahi Sule and Samuel Ortom of Nasarawa and Benue States against each other, with each accusing the another.

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, had also accused Ortom of being responsible for the killings, an accusation the governor has since denied.

However, in a statement issued by its President, Dr Bitrus Pogu, the MBF said only a thorough probe would unravel the perpetrators.

“The Middle Belt Forum calls on the Federal Government to set up an independent probe of the Nasarawa killings with photos and pictures of the slain herders and also their cattle as bombs don’t discriminate to ascertain the claims by the Nasarawa state governor and others alike.

“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the killings of unarmed and defenceless citizens in various states of the Middle Belt region in the interest of justice and fair play.

“Governor Ortom’s traducers must desist henceforth from accusing him falsely on a matter he is not involved as he remains the leader of Benue State who is not willing to let down his resolve in standing up for the democratic rights of his people in particular, and Nigerians in general,” the MBF said.

