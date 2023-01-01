Middle Belt Forum charges Buhari on credible elections

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) on Sunday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure credible elections this year.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in different fora reaffirmed his commitment to credible polls.

He said the passage of the Electoral Act 2022, among many others, would ensure credible polls in February.

The National President of the forum, Bitrus Pogu, in a statement in Makurdi, however, slammed Buhari for failing to secure the country as promised in 2015 and 2019.

He challenged the president to get things right before the end of his tenure on May 29.

The statement read: “The government must ensure that the votes of Nigerians count in the coming crucial elections, that is the expectation of all Nigerians.



“Aside from ensuring that the coming elections are credible, free, and transparent, the government should also use this remaining time to ensure that the stealing of Nigerian crude is checked in order to address the dwindling revenue accruals.

“We want to see the government ensuring security across the country to enable Nigerians to come out without fear to cast their votes.

“The present government owes it a responsibility to ensure that it tackles the lingering insecurity before the coming of the new government in May.

“Though this government has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians, the government must bequest strong institutions to the coming government to enable that government starts on a good footing.”

