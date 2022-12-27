Middle Belt Forum scores APC-led govt poor, says Nigeria worse off under Buhari

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) on Tuesday said the Buhari-led adminstration had failed to fulfill its myriad of promises to Nigerians.

The forum President, Bitrus Pogu, stated this in an Arise TV interview monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a documentary shown last Friday on the occasion of his 80th birthday said he was being harassed by Nigerians despite trying his best since his coming to office in 2015.

The President, however, admitted his best had not been good enough for the country.

Buhari’s confession came amid criticism mounted by Nigerians against him as his administration expires in a few months.

Speaking on the achievements of the President, Pogu said his administration had failed to turn Nigeria around as promised almost eight years ago.

He argued that the Buhari-led adminstration was marked by nepotism, accusing the President of supervising losses.

“When Buhari was coming to power, he made a lot of promises. Judging from his performance so far, we’ll say he has failed. Economy, rather than improve, has worsened off. Insecurity under him has also escalated. Maybe lately for threats of impeachment by the National Assembly, things are now improving.

“It is clear nepotism has become the rule of the day to the extent that critical areas in the government are headed by one section of the country. Going by this, the President has not performed well.

“If we consider the infrastructural developments, what we see are cosmetic efforts on the foundations made by Goodluck Jonathan adminstration.

“We are using borrowed funds. The country is indebted unnecessarily. If there is any assessment so far, it can only be said that the country is retrogressive. We have a lackadaisical government that supervises losses in the case of oil theft and others.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

