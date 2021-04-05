Middle Belt Forum tags attacks on Gov Ortom as 'declaration of war' | Ripples Nigeria

The Middle Belt Forum on Sunday, April 4, criticised the recent attacks on Governor Samuel Ortom by alleged bandits.

According to the forum, this is “a declaration of war.”

This was contained in a communique signed by the National President of the MBF, Dr. Pogu Bitrus; and Chairman of the Elders’ Council of MBF, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (retd), after a meeting attended by elders and leaders from all the 14 states of the Middle Belt Region and the FCT.

Read also: ORTOM: Police deploys special team to Benue

The forum also stressed that such assault was aimed at overwhelming “the governor and the entire democratic structure in the state, describing the action as a coup d’état.”

The MBF affirmed that the “indigenous peoples of the Niger Area and Benue Valley hereby give notice that it is no longer comfortable in the unhappy marriage for the convenience of the Arewa and is ready and prepared to forge ahead as an entity of its own or in alliance with other groups/regions who are prepared to cast off the chains of Fulani hegemony.

“The MBF expresses dismay at the incapacity of security agents to apprehend Miyetti Kyauta Hore said to have masterminded the attack,” the communiqué read.

Join the conversation

Opinions