Metro
Mike Bamiloye says victims to blame for getting scammed by fake pastors
Veteran Nigerian moviemaker and actor, Pastor Mike Bamiloye, has stated in a recent post on Instagram that whosoever gets scammed by fake pastors should have themselves to blame.
In his lengthy post published on Thursday, June 30 via his IG page, he stated that people should develop a sense of discernment so as to avoid being defrauded by false prophets.
According to Mike Bamiloye, he mentioned that the world had so many ‘fake things’ right now, therefore everyone should be strict with what they choose to believe.
He went on to ponder why people were so worried about fake Pastors.
Read also:Clergyman, Mike Bamiloye questions women who dress seductively to church
His post read in part;
THERE WAS A FAKE DISCIPLE OF JESUS CALLED JUDAS ISCARIOT.
He followed the Lord for Three and half Years stealing from the purse and ending up Selling his Master for N30,000.
Sir, so
Why are you so worried about Fake Pastors as if they were the First to be Fake in our Society.
Even Jesus Christ had said many would come in His name lying that they are the Messiah, performing astonishing wonders and miracles.
If you get confused by the Fake Pastors, it is your fault.
If you get distracted by the Fake Pastors, it is your fault,
If you are duped and scammed by The Fake Pastors it is your Fault.
IF YOU GO TO HELL BECAUSE OF FAKE PASTORS , IT IS ABSOLUTELY YOUR FAULT!!!!!!”
Read his full statement below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...