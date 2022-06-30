Mike Bamiloye says victims to blame for getting scammed by fake pastors

Veteran Nigerian moviemaker and actor, Pastor Mike Bamiloye, has stated in a recent post on Instagram that whosoever gets scammed by fake pastors should have themselves to blame.

In his lengthy post published on Thursday, June 30 via his IG page, he stated that people should develop a sense of discernment so as to avoid being defrauded by false prophets.

According to Mike Bamiloye, he mentioned that the world had so many ‘fake things’ right now, therefore everyone should be strict with what they choose to believe.

He went on to ponder why people were so worried about fake Pastors.

His post read in part;

THERE WAS A FAKE DISCIPLE OF JESUS CALLED JUDAS ISCARIOT.

He followed the Lord for Three and half Years stealing from the purse and ending up Selling his Master for N30,000.

Sir, so

Why are you so worried about Fake Pastors as if they were the First to be Fake in our Society.

Even Jesus Christ had said many would come in His name lying that they are the Messiah, performing astonishing wonders and miracles.

If you get confused by the Fake Pastors, it is your fault.

If you get distracted by the Fake Pastors, it is your fault,

If you are duped and scammed by The Fake Pastors it is your Fault.

IF YOU GO TO HELL BECAUSE OF FAKE PASTORS , IT IS ABSOLUTELY YOUR FAULT!!!!!!”

Read his full statement below.

