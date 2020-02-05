Mike Brown appointed D’Tigers coach ahead Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has announced the appointment of Mike Brown as new D’Tigers head coach ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Brown will lead the senior national team, while former boss, Alex Nwora and JP Bikerstaff will serve as associate head coaches.

The federation says the reason for seeking Brown’s services to go alongside Nwora and Vikerstaff’s is for the fact it is eyeing a successful campaign in Tokyo.

Brown is currently with NBA franchise, Golden State Warriors as an associate head coach.

“We know that the Olympics require the highest level of coaching and play, so we are trying to put our best foot forward and represent Nigerians the best way we can,” NBBF president Musa Kida said.

“We are glad that we have been able to seal this deal. This is a win-win situation for everybody involved.

The team will have enough coaches (Brown, Bikerstaff and Nwora) to handle them while the federation will focus on other things.”

The federation also assured that the arrival of Coach Brown will enhance the enviable achievements already made by the NBBF in the recent past.

