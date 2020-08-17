Mikel hopes to replicate ‘Chelsea winning mentality’ at Stoke City

Former Nigeria international, John Mikel Obi says he wishes to bring the winning mentality he enjoyed while at Chelsea, to his new club Stoke City.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year deal with the English Championship club, and it was announced by the club on Monday afternoon.

Mikel has been out of club since terminating his contract with Turkish side, Trabzonspor over issues relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Lyn Oslo star had an 11-year spell at Premier League side Chelsea, then moved to China and returned to Middlesbrough in 2019 before leaving for Turkey.

Reacting after joining Stoke, the midfielder said he is determined to become a mentor to his new team-mates and help them at difficult times.

“It is good when you come into a football club having won so much in the game,” he told the club’s official website.

“The players can look up to me and will want to listen to me so now it comes down to myself and what advice I give to the players during the game, and at training, and how I can help them at difficult times.

“I am really looking forward to that,” he added.

Mikel made 370 appearances for Chelsea, helping them to land the Premier league title twice, as well as three FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

“There is always a way to win a game and we need to find that way. We need to win, win, win. It is all about winning,” he continued.

“I did that all my life at Chelsea, we would win, win, win. If I can bring that mentality here then I will be very happy.”

Stoke finished on 15th spot in the 24-team Championship last season.

