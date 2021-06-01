 Mikel Obi extends Stoke City contract by one year | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Mikel Obi extends Stoke City contract by one year

Published

58 mins ago

on

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi is set to stay at Stoke City for another one year after he penned a contract extension.

The club on Tuesday confirmed that the midfielder has agreed to a new one-year contract extension, furthering his stay till the summer of 2022.

Mikel, a former Chelsea star, linked up with Stoke City last summer after severing ties with Turkish club Trabzonspor by mutual consent.

Read Also: Mikel Obi’s contract with Trabzonspor terminated by mutual consent

Since his arrival at the Potters, Mikel played 41 times in all competitions in the 2020/21 season.

“Contract extensions have been activated to retain the services of defender James Chester and midfielder John Obi Mikel,” reads a statement on the club website.

Mikel, 34, was a regular captain for Stoke City during the just-concluded season that saw them finish 14th on the 22-team Championship table.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...