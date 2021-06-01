Mikel Obi extends Stoke City contract by one year | Ripples Nigeria

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi is set to stay at Stoke City for another one year after he penned a contract extension.

The club on Tuesday confirmed that the midfielder has agreed to a new one-year contract extension, furthering his stay till the summer of 2022.

Mikel, a former Chelsea star, linked up with Stoke City last summer after severing ties with Turkish club Trabzonspor by mutual consent.

Since his arrival at the Potters, Mikel played 41 times in all competitions in the 2020/21 season.

“Contract extensions have been activated to retain the services of defender James Chester and midfielder John Obi Mikel,” reads a statement on the club website.

Mikel, 34, was a regular captain for Stoke City during the just-concluded season that saw them finish 14th on the 22-team Championship table.

