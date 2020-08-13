Mikel Obi eyes return to English football amid West Brom, Stoke interests

Retired Super Eagles midfielder, John Mikel Obi is looking at returning to plying his trade in England amid interests from English clubs.

Obi, 33, who announce his international retirement after captaining Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, is yet to call it quits professionally.

Having left Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor in March, the former Chelsea star is now a free agent and could make a return to English football in the coming season.

“Yes, there are interested clubs and England is a strong possibility and why not..,” Mikel told BBC Sport Africa.

“We are currently in talks with clubs and there is absolutely no hurry. I can only wait to see what happens.”

Mikel won multiple titles during an 11-year stay at Chelsea and had a brief stint at Middlesbrough before moving to Turkey.

In between, he featured for Chinese Super League club Tiajin TEDA.

Mikel has also been linked with Brazilian clubs Botafogo and Internacional, but more recently, with West Brom and Stoke City.

