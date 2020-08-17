Mikel Obi joins Stoke City, targets promotion to Premier League

Former Nigeria international, John Mikel Obi has officially joined English Championship club, Stoke City on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old says he is hoping to help the team clinch promotion to the Premier League, according to the club’s manager, Michael O’Neill.

“We’re delighted to bring John to the Club. His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player.

“We spent four hours talking and he made it clear he wants to get back into the Premier League and finish his career there and hopefully he can do that with Stoke City,” said O’Neill

Mikel is making a return to English football having had two stints, first with Chelsea and also with Middlesbrough.

The Premier League-winning midfielder made more than 370 appearances for Chelsea, helping them to land the league title twice, as well as three FA Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

After a spell in China, Mikel returned to play for Middlesbrough in January 2019, making 19 appearances, before leaving for Turkish side Trabzonspor.

For Nigeria, Mikel won 91 caps before retiring from international football following last year’s African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

