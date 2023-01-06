Militants suspend planned attack on Niger Delta gas pipelines

Militants in the Niger Delta who came together under the auspices of Isourhobo Bombers have suspended their planned attack on oil and gas pipelines in some communities in Delta State.

The militants had opposed the award of pipeline security surveillance contracts for Oil Mining Leases (OML) 30 and OML34 to Zane Energy owned by Jimmy Omo-Agege, the younger brother of Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Led by one Titus Deadman, the group had given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to hand over the contract to the Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel.

But in a statement issued on Friday, the militants said they had decided to suspend the planned attack following the intervention of the Interim Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd), and other stakeholders in the region.

The statement read: “We have agreed to call off the ultimatum. We have agreed to return to the round table for negotiation and for peace to reign.

“The Amnesty boss spoke to us through our trusted mediator His Excellency Akpodoro, Mayor of Urhoboland, at a breath-taken nocturnal meeting with our representative as against the demagoguery posture of the FG to immediately reverse itself and re-award the surveillance contract to us.

“Yes, the UPU led by Barr. Ese Gam, is among the bodies that we have chosen to trust in this negotiation and we elected to suspend the strike based on their peace efforts; ditto the Comrade Toluwa Mulade’s RPIND. We have listened to you all, and based on the trust and confidence reposed on the above-mentioned personalities, and having consulted widely, the seven-day ultimatum is hereby suspended.”

