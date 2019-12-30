Latest Metro

Military armoured tank explosion causes panic, confusion in Damaturu

December 30, 2019
There was pandemonium in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, as a military armoured tank exploded in flames in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred around August 27th Stadium in the metropolis where troops are stationed.

Residents in different parts of the city ran helter-skelter, fearing it was an attack on the city.

However, spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole Sector II, Captain Njoka Irabor confirmed the incident, saying the situation was far from any attack on the metropolis.

A statement issued shortly after the incident by Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd), Special Assistant on Security Matters to Governor Mai Mala Buni, allayed the fears of the public when he said “please be informed that a weapons system malfunction occurred today in one of the military reconnaissance vehicles stationed around the Damaturu Township Stadium this morning.

“The incident was purely an accident and so there is no cause for alarm”.

