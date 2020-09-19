Military arrests 11 suspected cultists in Jos | Ripples Nigeria

The Special Military Task Force in Plateau State has arrested 11 members of a suspected cult group, “Sara-suka,” in some parts of Jos North local government area of the state.

The Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, who paraded the suspects on Saturday in Jos, said they were arrested at Gangare community in the area.

He said the leader of the group, Hussaini Isah, was among those arrested by the military.

Okonkwo said the arrest of the cultists signified a major breakthrough in the determination of the military to rid the state of bad elements.

The commander said: “We shall not rest until petty crimes, killings and other forms of insecurity are stemmed down.

“These suspects are largely responsible for the crimes and all forms of disorder in Jos.

“They kill innocent people on daily basis; they are very dangerous human beings.

“Yes, we have redeployed our troops into the hinterlands, but we shall continue to raid communities in the city centre to halt these crimes.”

