Military arrests another fleeing inmate in Plateau

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPHS), had arrested another of the six inmates who escaped after gunmen attacked personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Plateau State last month.

The Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Jos.

Gunmen had on July 23 attacked armed personnel of NCS at the premises of the State High Court in Barkin Ladi local government area of the state.

The hoodlums opened fire on the NCS personnel immediately they arrived at the court premises with the inmates for trials, a situation that led to the escape of six out of the 10 inmates.

The men of OPSH arrested one of the inmates, Mohammed Ibrahim, on July 24 and handed him over to NCS.

Okonkwo identified the freshly arrested inmate as Adam Yusuf, adding that he was apprehended by the troops inside an abandoned building at Bisichi village in Barkin Ladi.

According to him, the culprit was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He said: “Our troops deployed at Bisichi village of Barking Ladi had rearrested Malam Adam Yusuf, one of the six notorious inmates that escaped last month after gunmen attacked the personnel of NCS at the High Court premises.

“This followed a manhunt launched by our troops to re-arrest the escapees.

“The re-arrested criminal, who had confessed to be one of the escapees, would be handed over to the Plateau Command of the NCS.”

