Military arrests fake soldier, 21 other suspected criminals in Plateau

The Plateau State Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has arrested one James Dogo for falsely parading himself as military personnel.

Dogo was arrested alongside one Dotun Shomoye who specialises in printing identity cards for fake security personnel.

Other 20 suspected criminals, who are between the ages of 20 and 25, were arrested for armed robbery, drug abuse, and other criminal activities.

The Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Jos, said the suspects were arrested in different locations within the Jos metropolis.

According to the commander, the raid was aimed at ensuring sanity, ending petty crimes and other criminal activities in Jos and its environs.

Okonkwo said: “In our efforts at weeding out bad elements across our area of joint operation, we have arrested some criminal elements terrorising the peace-loving people of Jos and environs.

“Among the suspects are fake soldier and printer who produced identity cards for fake security personnel.

“Similarly, 20 other suspected criminals were arrested as part of our operation launched to bring sanity to Jos metropolis.”

