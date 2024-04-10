News
Military Board of Inquiry lands Delta, seeks answers to killing of personnel
The Board of Inquiry set up by Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters arrives in Warri, Delta State today (Wednesday) to begin investigating the deaths of 17 of it personnel in the Okuama community on March 17th.
The incident sparked national outrage and raised questions about the relationship between the military and local communities.
Air Vice Marshal David Ajayi, Chair of the Board, emphasized their focus on fact-finding, not blame.
“We’re here to gather information from security forces, community leaders, and residents,” he told Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. “Our goal is not just to understand what happened, but also to identify ways to improve communication and foster a more peaceful environment where both the military and the community can prosper.”
The Board’s findings are expected to play a crucial role in rebuilding trust and ensuring economic activity can resume in Okuama.
Furthermore, uncovering any underlying issues in communication will be instrumental in preventing similar incidents and fostering a more peaceful environment.
Ultimately, the Board’s work aspires to pave the way for a return to normalcy in Okuama, where economic activity can flourish once again.
The investigation comes amidst calls for transparency from the public and rights groups. The Board’s composition and its commitment to a fact-finding mission will be closely watched in the coming weeks.
The success of the inquiry hinges on its ability to gather comprehensive information and deliver an unbiased report that addresses the root causes of the Okuama tragedy.
