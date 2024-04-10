Military Board of Inquiry lands Delta, seeks answers to killing of personnel

The Board of Inquiry set up by Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters arrives in Warri, Delta State today (Wednesday) to begin investigating the deaths of 17 of it personnel in the Okuama community on March 17th.

The incident sparked national outrage and raised questions about the relationship between the military and local communities.

Air Vice Marshal David Ajayi, Chair of the Board, emphasized their focus on fact-finding, not blame.

“We’re here to gather information from security forces, community leaders, and residents,” he told Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. “Our goal is not just to understand what happened, but also to identify ways to improve communication and foster a more peaceful environment where both the military and the community can prosper.”

Read Also: LP to NLC: You lack power to sack Abure-led NWC

The Board’s findings are expected to play a crucial role in rebuilding trust and ensuring economic activity can resume in Okuama.

Furthermore, uncovering any underlying issues in communication will be instrumental in preventing similar incidents and fostering a more peaceful environment.

Ultimately, the Board’s work aspires to pave the way for a return to normalcy in Okuama, where economic activity can flourish once again.

The investigation comes amidst calls for transparency from the public and rights groups. The Board’s composition and its commitment to a fact-finding mission will be closely watched in the coming weeks.

The success of the inquiry hinges on its ability to gather comprehensive information and deliver an unbiased report that addresses the root causes of the Okuama tragedy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now