News
Military cautions Plateau residents against self-defence
The Military under the aegis of Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Monday warned residents against taking the law into their hands in the guise of self-defence.
This warning came in the wake of the increasing insecurity in Plateau and was contained in a statement issued by Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of the task force in Jos.
Takwa faulted the consistent call on residents of the state to defend themselves, saying such calls would escalate the security challenges bedevilling the state.
“We have noted several reports in the media by some highly placed individuals calling on law-abiding citizens of Plateau to resort to defending themselves in the face of the security challenges experienced in the state.
“We wish to assure the good people of the state that OPSH is committed to protecting the lives and property of all.
READ ALSO: Military taskforce denies killing two Plateau youths
“We have improved on our responses to distress calls and several attacks were prevented from happening lately.
“These successes were possible due to the trust and provision of timely and credible information from the good people of the state.
“We, therefore, urge law-abiding citizens of the state not to take laws into their hands but to continue to provide us with such information to enable us to protect communities from attacks,’’ he stated.
The media officer also urged citizens of the state to continue to give support to security agencies toward restoring lasting peace and security in the state.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...