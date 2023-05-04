Military claims troops killed 40 terrorists, 510 surrendered in Nigeria’s North

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed 40 terrorists and arrested 25 others in the Northern part of Nigeria in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operation, Musa Danmadami, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said the troops rescued 131 hostages during the period.

He added that 510 terrorists surrendered to the troops.

The spokesman listed the items recovered from the terrorists to include 16 AK47 rifles, 15 Dane guns, 6 QJC 88 AA guns, one QJC 88 barrel, one SMG, two DSHKAA guns, two NSVT AA guns, and one GMPG.

Others are one pump action gun, two locally-made double barrel guns, one locally-made short gun, 51 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, and 26 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm.

Danmadami said: “Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus, troops neutralized 40 terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists as well as eight terrorist logistics suppliers.

“Troops also rescued 131 abducted civilians while a total of 510 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, comprising 54 adult males, 164 adult females, and 292 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

“All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. The rescued victims and members of their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also been profiled for further action.”

