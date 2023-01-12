Military claims troops killed 50 terrorists in Nigeria’s North

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops have killed over 50 terrorists in the Northern part of the country in the last three weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai had between December 30, 2022, and January 12, 2023, killed 25 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-East.

He added that the troops rescued 47 civilians while 377 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and members of their families laid down their arms.

These, according to him, comprised 52 adult males, 126 adult females and 199 children.

The spokesman revealed that the troops also apprehended 18 terrorists and 21 logistics suppliers, two foreign informants and five kidnappers across the regions during the period.

He said all the items recovered from the criminal elements were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.

READ ALSO: Troops kill two terrorist commanders, others in Borno air raid

Danmadami said: “The captured terrorists and those surrendered with members of their families are being profiled for further action.

“Cumulatively, within the last three weeks, troops recovered 21 AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, three locally pump made action guns, five locally made pistols and three PKT machine guns.

“Other items recovered are 124 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 139 rounds of 7.62mm special, 29 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 140mm bomb.

“Also recovered are, 1 UXO 81mm mortar bomb, three RPG tubes and bombs, 36 hand grenades, five dane guns and five FN magazines, 19 drums of Automotive Gas Oil and five drums of Premium Motor Spirit.

“10 bags of assorted grains, 10 crates of soft drinks, 150 pieces of used clothing, 50 pieces of women fabrics, 50 children’s wear and 30 pairs of women foot wears, were also recovered.

“Other items include, textiles materials, medical supplies, 21 motorcycles, 16 bicycles, two grinding machines, one tanker loaded with PMS, 30 rustle cattle, the sum of N938, 580.00 and other sundry items.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now