Military claims troops killed 54 terrorists, rescued 468 hostages in Nigeria’s north

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops of the armed forces have rescued 468 kidnapped victims and killed 54 terrorists in various operations across the Northern part of Nigeria in the last two weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

Danmadami said the troops also apprehended 122 terrorists, bandits, their collaborators and other criminals across the regions during the period.

He added that 30 of the rescued victims had been hospitalised and the remaining reunited with their families.

The spokesman said: “In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted operational activities at identified Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ camps and enclaves at high grounds, villages and forests within the zone.

“The troops neutralised 24 terrorists, arrested 40 logistics suppliers including one female and four terrorists informant, and rescued 206 civilians.

“A total of 501 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists and their families comprising 60 male adults, 176 female adults and 266 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

“Troops also recovered 14 AK47 rifles, two AK49 rifles, one AK56 rifle, one GPMG, one RPG tube, one PK MG and two RPG bombs.

“Also recovered were 732 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 77 rounds of 7.62mm special, 19 rounds of 7.62mm by 29mm special and 16 rounds of 7.62mm ball metal links ammo.

“Also, 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted), 243 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm special ammo, 89 rounds of 5.56mm by 45mm special, 16 AK47 magazines, seven Dane guns and the sum of N103,505 only, as well as other sundry items, were recovered.

“All recovered items, arrested Boko Haram/lSWAP terrorists, terrorist logistics suppliers, were been handed over to the relevant authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families were profiled for further action.

“The rescued civilians were given medical attention before being handed over to relevant authority for further action.

“In North-Central, the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stoke apprehended 44 suspected criminals and rescued 252 civilians during the period.

“The troops also recovered cache of arms, 18 mobile phones, and 38 railway sleepers amongst other sundry items.

“In North-West, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 30 terrorists, arrested 33 others and rescued 10 kidnapped civilians.

“At least 13 AK47 rifles, 16 AK47 magazines, 1,531 rounds of 7.62mm special, 886 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted) ammo, 139 rounds of 7.62mm special (tracer) ammo, and 30 rounds of empty cases of 7.62mm special were recovered in the operation.”

