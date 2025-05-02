Connect with us

News

Military commander warns Borno residents after armoury explosions

Published

2 hours ago

on

Following the multiple explosions at the Giwa Barracks armoury on Wednesday night, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, has issued a strong warning to residents of Maiduguri and its surrounding areas, urging them to refrain from picking up any strange particles or fragments suspected to be unexploded ordnance.

The explosions, which occurred around 11:30 pm, caused widespread panic across several communities, as residents sought safety amidst a series of loud bangs and visible flames. The military has since attributed the incident to the prevailing high temperatures in the region.

Addressing journalists after conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the affected area on Thursday, General Abubakar emphasized the potential danger posed by the dispersed debris.

“This warning has become necessary because some fragments and unexploded ordnance were dispersed during the explosions. These objects may appear harmless but could pose serious risks if tampered with,” he stated.

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, May 2

The Theatre Commander, accompanied by senior military officers including the Commanding Officer of the 73 Battalion, Lt Col N. Dalha, and the Joint Investigation Centre (JIC) Commander, Colonel Ahmad, expressed his concern regarding the extensive damage sustained by the armoury.

He disclosed that the Giwa Barracks’ sole armoury facility was completely destroyed by the fire, despite the valiant efforts of soldiers and personnel from the Federal and State Fire Services to contain the blaze.

Abubakar commended the bravery of the troops and the rapid response of emergency services, which he credited with preventing the situation from escalating further.

He concluded by appealing to the general public to remain calm, reiterating that the situation was under control and that there was no cause for alarm.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 × 1 =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...