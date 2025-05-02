Military commander warns Borno residents after armoury explosions

Following the multiple explosions at the Giwa Barracks armoury on Wednesday night, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, has issued a strong warning to residents of Maiduguri and its surrounding areas, urging them to refrain from picking up any strange particles or fragments suspected to be unexploded ordnance.

The explosions, which occurred around 11:30 pm, caused widespread panic across several communities, as residents sought safety amidst a series of loud bangs and visible flames. The military has since attributed the incident to the prevailing high temperatures in the region.

Addressing journalists after conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the affected area on Thursday, General Abubakar emphasized the potential danger posed by the dispersed debris.

“This warning has become necessary because some fragments and unexploded ordnance were dispersed during the explosions. These objects may appear harmless but could pose serious risks if tampered with,” he stated.

The Theatre Commander, accompanied by senior military officers including the Commanding Officer of the 73 Battalion, Lt Col N. Dalha, and the Joint Investigation Centre (JIC) Commander, Colonel Ahmad, expressed his concern regarding the extensive damage sustained by the armoury.

He disclosed that the Giwa Barracks’ sole armoury facility was completely destroyed by the fire, despite the valiant efforts of soldiers and personnel from the Federal and State Fire Services to contain the blaze.

Abubakar commended the bravery of the troops and the rapid response of emergency services, which he credited with preventing the situation from escalating further.

He concluded by appealing to the general public to remain calm, reiterating that the situation was under control and that there was no cause for alarm.

