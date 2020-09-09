Military confirms killing of wanted militia leader Gana

Nigerian military on Tuesday said the wanted militia leader in Nasarawa, Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana had been shot dead.

Commander of the Four Special Forces Command, Doma local government area of the state, Brig. Gen. Maude Ali Gadzama, told journalists that Akwaza was killed during a gun duel with military personnel.

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom had earlier told reporter’s that Gana surrendered himself to the state’s Amnesty programme, and was being escorted to the state capital, Makurdi when he was picked out and arrested by the military, at a check point.

The military early this year had placed a N10 million bounty on the man said to have killed several people in the state.

Speaking further on the killing of Gana, Ali said, “About 12:00 hours on Tuesday, we received strategic information on the movement of the dreaded bandit Terwase Akwaza Agbadu AKA Gana along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi road.

“Troops of Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma III’ moved swiftly and mounted roadblocks along the routes.

“At about 13:00 hours, there was an engagement with the convoy of Gana, a shoot out ensued and the bandit was killed.”

According to him, 40 armed members of Gana’s gang were captured during the operation.

He said the captured gang members were in Army custody and would be handed over to the appropriate authority for prosecution.

Ali also disclosed that several rifles, pump-action guns, ammunition, charms, and explosives among other items were recovered from the gang.

He said Gana’s corpse had been deposited in a hospital mortuary which he did not disclose.

