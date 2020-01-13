International Latest

Military confrontation with Iran will harm peace, stability across the world, Japan’s PM warns

January 13, 2020
The Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe has warned that continued military confrontation against Iran by the United State of America will harm peace and stability across the world.

Abe made the comments late on Sunday while on a visit to the Middle East hoping to ease tensions sparked by the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“Any military confrontation in the region that includes a country like Iran will have an effect not only on peace and stability in the region but the peace and stability of the whole world,” Abe said, according to Ohtaka.

Abe called “on all relevant countries to engage in diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions”, Ohtaka added.

The Japanese PM’s comments came at the start of a five-day Gulf tour that had been thrown into doubt after Tehran responded to the assassination of Soleimani by firing missiles at bases hosting American troops in Iraq, prompting fears of all-out war.

Meanwhile, scores of protesters in Iran’s capital Tehran have continued to demand the resignation of senior leaders following the admission by authorities – after initial denials that Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board.

