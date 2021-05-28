‘Military coup, secession will never do Nigeria any good,’ Ex-governors counsel separatists groups, others | Ripples Nigeria

The Former Governors Forum (FGF) on Friday decried the incessant calls for secession and military coup in different parts of Nigeria.

The Forum stated this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Babangida Aliyu, and the Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, in Abuja.

They described secession and coup as a twin-evil that can never do the country any good.

The former governors called for calm and national discourse towards finding solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria as a nation.

The statement read:

“In the past few weeks, this great nation, like a panther draped in threads of errors, is increasingly witnessing odious suggestions and audacious pronouncements that ignore the danger it typifies.

“That military intervention and a twin aberration, secession, will be a solution to our national malaise.

“That authoritarianism embodied by rulership by fiat and suspension of democracy will not bring solutions to the challenges facing our nation.

“We state clearly that this is unacceptable, evil, and malicious. With a due sense of responsibility, we consider these calls a red line.

“No matter how difficult our march is, our faith in democracy should never and must never be substituted by alternatives that challenge our survival as a country.

“We call on the Federal Government to rise up to its promise to deal decisively with the challenges facing our country.

“The Forum equally calls for calm, continuous national discourse towards finding solutions to the challenges facing the country.

“The Former Governors’ Forum will continue to engage the critical stakeholders towards the promotion of our core mantra and agenda: a platform for a prosperous and united nation.

“Entrenching democracy in our country is central to this goal.”

