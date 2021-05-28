 ‘Military coup, secession will never do Nigeria any good,’ Ex-governors counsel separatists groups, others | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

‘Military coup, secession will never do Nigeria any good,’ Ex-governors counsel separatists groups, others

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Former Governors Forum (FGF) on Friday decried the incessant calls for secession and military coup in different parts of Nigeria.

The Forum stated this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Babangida Aliyu, and the Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, in Abuja.

They described secession and coup as a twin-evil that can never do the country any good.

The former governors called for calm and national discourse towards finding solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria as a nation.

The statement read:

“In the past few weeks, this great nation, like a panther draped in threads of errors, is increasingly witnessing odious suggestions and audacious pronouncements that ignore the danger it typifies.

“That military intervention and a twin aberration, secession, will be a solution to our national malaise.

READ ALSO: Mali’s political crisis deepens as military arrests President, two others

“That authoritarianism embodied by rulership by fiat and suspension of democracy will not bring solutions to the challenges facing our nation.

“We state clearly that this is unacceptable, evil, and malicious. With a due sense of responsibility, we consider these calls a red line.

“No matter how difficult our march is, our faith in democracy should never and must never be substituted by alternatives that challenge our survival as a country.

“We call on the Federal Government to rise up to its promise to deal decisively with the challenges facing our country.

“The Forum equally calls for calm, continuous national discourse towards finding solutions to the challenges facing the country.

“The Former Governors’ Forum will continue to engage the critical stakeholders towards the promotion of our core mantra and agenda: a platform for a prosperous and united nation.

“Entrenching democracy in our country is central to this goal.”

Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...