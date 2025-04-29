Military court sentences soldier to death for girlfriend’s murder

A General Court Martial sitting at the Headquarters of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, has sentenced a soldier, Adamu Mohammed, to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

He said the sentence was handed down to the convict after due consideration of the charge by the panel.

The GCM, which comprised 11 members, was inaugurated by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, on February 18.

The President of the GCM, Brig-Gen. Sadisu Buhari, while delivering the judgment, said Mohammed was found guilty of the murder charge.

Buhari said that it was an offence punishable under Section 106 (a) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 LFN 2004.

“Given this, the GCM has determined that the accused soldier, 21NA/80/6365 Pte Adamu Mohammed, is hereby sentenced to death by hanging for the charge of murder,” the court president declared.

