Military denies arresting sector commander over Plateau killings
The special military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has dismissed reports that the Sector Commander in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State, was arrested over alleged connection with recent attacks in the state.
The OPSH media officer, James Oya, in a statement on Thursday in Jos, described the report as “false and misleading”.
Ripples Nigeria reports that on Christmas Eve, more than 195 residents of Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin-Ladi LGAs in Plateau, were killed during an attack by gunmen.
The Middle Belt Forum, in a recent statement on the attack, claimed that “the military is aware of the identity of the attackers and their hideouts”.
Oya, however, said that the OPSH and other security agencies in the state are very committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property of citizens.
“The report is not only baseless but a deliberate attempt to malign the reputation of our gallant troops and undermine the efforts of OPSH intended to bring those responsible for the reprehensible acts to justice.
“OPSH, a multi-agency security initiative, has been steadfastly addressing the recurring security challenges in Plateau and environs.
“The dedication and commitment of our troops remain unwavering in ensuring the safety and security of the affected communities.
“We urge the public, individuals, groups, and all stakeholders to support our troops by providing actionable information that will aid in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and security to the region.
“We also urge the public to disregard the misleading and false information being circulated, as it is designed to serve the selfish interests of its purveyors.
“National security is a collective responsibility, and the efforts of all well-meaning citizens are crucial in enhancing our nation’s security.”
