Military dismisses allegation of compromise in Southern Kaduna

The Military Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), on Friday, dismissed allegations of compromise made by Zangon Kataf Youth Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State.

In a statement in Kaduna, the Media information Officer for OPSH, Capt. Oya James, said the military would not be distracted in its quest to protect lives and property in Southern Kaduna.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a misleading video report that has gone viral in the social media captioned ‘Southern Kaduna community protests killings, accuses the military of compromise’.

“The allegation was made through one Rev. Victor Yahaya, leader of the Youth Christian Association of Nigeria in Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

“The story in its entirety was created to distract the military from carrying out its duties of protecting lives and property.

“However, as a committed institution, the military cannot be distracted from its constitutional roles.

“The OPSH is shocked that a cleric who should epitomise leadership and good example in all sense could maliciously accuse the military of compromise.

“This is most unfortunate, especially when it is glaring that the military has subdued the rate of attacks in the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State.”

He stressed that the military would continue to deploy all available machinery to tackle insecurity in Zango Kataf and other troubled communities in Southern Kaduna.

The spokesman urged the people of Southern Kaduna to continue to support the OPSH with the necessary information needed to effectively deal with the security concerns in the area.

“As a noble institution, OPSH is neutral and would not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise.

“It is therefore important that the general public disregard the false allegation and continue to support OPSH with the necessary information needed to deal effectively with the security concerns in Southern Kaduna,” James added.

