Military dismisses ransom claims, details rescue efforts for ex-NYSC DG Tsiga

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Monday firmly denied widespread claims that serving and retired military officers contributed funds to pay a ransom for the release of former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (retd).

Contrary to messages circulating on social media, particularly on WhatsApp, the military insisted that Tsiga’s eventual freedom was the result of sustained tactical and intelligence-led operations carried out by troops under Operation Fansan Yamma in Katsina and Zamfara states.

Tsiga was abducted in the early hours of February 6, 2025, in Tsiga town, located within the Kafur District of Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State. The incident drew national attention and raised questions about the safety of high-profile citizens in insecure regions.

A viral message attributed to Brigadier General Ismaila Abdullahi had suggested that concerned military personnel raised funds for a ransom that was then paid into an account provided by Tsiga’s son, Kamal. The message also expressed gratitude to contributors for their financial support.

However, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, in a statement issued Monday, debunked the narrative, describing it as “misleading” and aimed at belittling the sacrifices made by security personnel in securing Tsiga’s release.

Gusau explained that within hours of the abduction, troops from the 17 Brigade mobilized and launched a coordinated ground and aerial search. These efforts, carried out in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force, covered several bandit-infested enclaves in Kankara and Faskari local government areas of Katsina State, including Jeka, Areda, Zango, Ruwan Lafiya, Mununu, and Pauwa Hills.

Although the search did not initially result in direct confrontation with the kidnappers, Gusau stated that the mounting pressure from the operations forced the abductors to abandon stolen livestock and several captives as they fled.

“From the onset, troops demonstrated professionalism by pursuing the criminals across challenging terrains. Air and ground troops worked round the clock, guided by credible intelligence,” Gusau said. “Our forces remained relentless in ensuring the safe return of Brigadier General Tsiga.”

Further operations targeted Dunya Hill, a notorious stronghold for terrorist activity. Air raids disrupted the kidnappers’ hold on the area, leading to the escape of several abductees. While General Tsiga was reportedly unable to flee due to underlying health concerns, a fellow captive, Barau Garba—a school teacher—was rescued and safely reunited with his family.

The military also reported a successful assault on Pauwa Hills and surrounding areas, where 84 other kidnapped victims were freed. During the operation, several terrorists were neutralised, though three soldiers sustained injuries.

Despite the intensity of these missions, intelligence suggested that the abductors may have relocated Tsiga multiple times within Danmusa, Kankara, and Faskari LGAs. This led to the continuation of military pressure across those zones to keep the perpetrators on the run.

Gusau emphasized that these efforts were solely responsible for Tsiga’s eventual release. He underscored that no ransom was paid, and the operations combined both kinetic (force-based) and non-kinetic (strategic, intelligence-driven) approaches.

“The narrative that money exchanged hands is false and damaging to the morale of our troops,” Gusau stated. “Our personnel have risked their lives in pursuit of a senior officer. Spreading falsehood undermines not only their sacrifice but also public trust in our security institutions.”

The DHQ concluded by urging citizens to support ongoing security operations with credible information, emphasizing that public collaboration is critical to achieving lasting peace across troubled regions.

