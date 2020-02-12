Latest Metro

Military intercepts cache of ammunition in Zamfara

February 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The military on Monday intercepted a cache of ammunition hidden in a bag of rice in Moriki, Zamfara state.

Military sources said the bag that contained about 4653 x rods of 7.62mm (special) was smuggled in by a motorcyclist.

One of the sources noted that the military got information that illegal arms were been transported across the area.

“On mounting the checkpoint not quite long, a motorbike arrived at the location with a bag looking like a bag of rice,” the source said.

He said the suspect was given a chase after he refused to stop for routine check at the checkpoint but escaped leaving the bag of ammunition behind.

