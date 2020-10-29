Military kill 22 Boko Haram fighters in Borno

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday the troops of Operation Fire Ball had killed 22 Boko Haram fighters in the Damboa area of Borno State.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko said in a statement the terrorists were killed on October 25 during an attempted attack on the army Super Camp in Damboa.

According to him, Operation Fire Ball was launched recently to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists from the region.

He said the terrorists were hit with superior firepower by the troops.

Onyeuko said: “The Boko Haram terrorists suffered severe casualties as 22 terrorists were neutralized and others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Two Gun trucks were destroyed, while one NSV Anti Aircraft Gun, two Rocket Propelled Grenade Tubes, four PKT Machine guns, One General Purpose Machine Gun, one Browning machine gun, 12 Ak47 Rifles, one AK74 Rifle were recovered.

“Other items recovered from the terrorists include one RPG 7 bomb, 116 Rounds of 7.62mm NATO and two hand grenades.

The spokesman disclosed that few soldiers who were wounded in action had been evacuated to the hospital for medical attention.

