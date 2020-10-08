Military killed several terrorists, bandits in North West —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday the military has killed several criminal elements including terrorists and bandits during operations in troubled spots across the country in the last two weeks.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this while giving updates on military operations across the country in Abuja.

He disclosed that a number of victims were rescued and reunited with their families during the period.

Enenche added that there had been a downward trend in the activities of bandits and cattle rustlers in the North West in the last two weeks.

According to him, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity on September 27 arrested four suspected armed bandits along Sheme-Kankara Road in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

He added that the troops also eliminated four bandits and rescued four victims from Giruwa village of Dandume local government area of Katsina.

The coordinator revealed that the feat was achieved following artillery bombardments on bandits’ location at Unguwan-Doka village on October 2.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the kidnapped victims have been in captivity for 12 days, adding all rescued victims had been reunited with their families.

