Military kills 17 suspected bandits in Katsina

The Defence Headquarters said on Friday at least 17 suspected bandits have been killed and their camps destroyed by troops during air raids on their hideout in the Dunya Forest area of Katsina State.

The Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said in a statement in Abuja that the operation was carried out on Thursday by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji.

According to him, the airstrikes were executed following credible intelligence on the presence of the bandits in the area.

He said: “The intelligence and surveillance missions revealed that dozens of bandits linked to Ansaru terror group had established a camp at the location. They also kept scores of rustled cattle in the forest.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships were dispatched and engaged the bandits.

“The air attacks destroyed portions of the camp, including their storage facility, which was seen engulfed in flames.

“Human intelligence sources later confirmed that no fewer than 17 bandits were neutralised and several others injured.”

