Military kills 70 bandits in Kaduna forest

The Defence Headquarters said on Saturday the troops of the newly-launched Operation Accord killed at least 70 armed bandits and cattle rustlers during operations in Kashia Forest in Kaduna State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the operation took place on Friday.

According to him, the combined ground and air offensive conducted by troops of Operation Thunder Strike under Operation Accord, in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and local Vigilantes in the area was a huge success.

He said the operation was carried out after the troops received credible information on the bandits’ movements within the area.

Enenche disclosed that the troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun local government area of the state into the forest.

The media coordinator said:

“Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships.

“After the air interdiction, 70 bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries while exploitation operation is still being carried out by the troops in the forest.

“As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces.

“This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up.”

