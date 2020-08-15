Military kills Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna air raids

Latest Metro

August 15, 2020
NAF claims it has destroyed 10 bandits’ camps in north west
The Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike on Thursday killed several Ansaru terrorists and bandits during air raids at their camp in Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “Operation Thunder Strike hits bandits’ camp at Kuduru Forest, Kaduna,” on Saturday, said the raids followed intelligence reports on the convergence of bandits linked to the Ansaru terrorist group at the location.

He added that aerial surveillance missions conducted over the area also observed several bandits wielding weapons in the forest.

The statement read: “Several of the bandits were killed as the attack aircraft strafed the area, while others attempting to escape were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.”

