Military kills Boko Haram terrorists in Borno air raid

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday the Air Task Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed several Boko Haram terrorists during an air raid on their hideouts in Borno State.

The Coordinator of the Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said in a statement on the military had continued to record successes in its air campaigns against terrorists in the North-East.

He said the latest attack was conducted on Tuesday after series of aerial surveillance missions showed the resurgence of terrorists’ activities at Njimia and Dure in the Sambisa Forest.

According to him, the troops dispatched appropriate force packages of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to engage the locations.

The coordinator said: “The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their successive bomb and rocket runs, resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures and neutralisation of several terrorists.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.”

