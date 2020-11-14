Military kills cattle-rustling bandits in Kaduna forest

Several armed bandits have been neutralized by the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike, during activities of rustling cattle in Kwiambana Forest area in Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the heavily armed bandits had rustled a large amount of cattle from Dankolo and Machitta villages in the state.

This disclosure was made known in a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Eneche, the bandits were spotted by the Nigerian Air Force aircraft on reconnaissance mission at Kaboru Village heading towards Kwiambana Forest, following intelligence reports.

“The operation which took place on November 12, 2020, was executed sequel to reports that close to a hundred bandits carrying high calibre weapons, mounted on motorcycles, had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta Villages.

“The bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft on a reconnaissance mission at Kaboru Village heading towards Kwiambana Forest.

“The Air Component, therefore, dispatched a NAF attack helicopter to the location which engaged the target area, leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits,” he said.

By Emmanuella Ibe

