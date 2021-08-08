News
Military kills four notorious bandits in Kaduna
The Nigerian military killed four notorious bandits in Kaduna on Sunday.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the bandits were killed during raids on their hideouts in Maikwandaraso, Igabi local government area of the state.
He listed the slain bandits as Alili Bandiro, Dayyabu Bala, Bala Nagwarjo, and Sulele Bala.
Maikwandaraso shares boundaries with the Kawara and Malul forests in Igabi LGA.
Aruwan said: “Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his happiness at the development, and thanked the military for their concerted efforts at ridding the identified areas of armed bandits.
“The Governor commended the troops and personnel involved in the successful strikes, and encouraged them to sustain the tempo of operations towards a comprehensive sweep of all hideouts.”
