Military kills ISWAP commanders, fighters in Borno

The Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole on Monday killed several suspected commanders and members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) during air raids on their hideouts at Bukar Meram and Dole areas of Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the airstrikes destroyed Bukar Meram, a logistics hub of the ISWAP leaders.

Enenche said: “In continuation of airstrikes being conducted under subsidiary Operation Hail Storm, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has successfully neutralised some ISWAP commanders and knocked out logistics facilities at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

READ ALSO: DHQ says 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists killed in NAF aircraft attack

“Several terrorists were also neutralised at Dole, a settlement in the Southern part of Borno State.

“The attack at Dole was carried out after Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions showed a build-up of activities in the area after the relocation of some terrorists from nearby settlements of Kokiwa and Yale.

“Over the area, the ISR aircraft spotted no fewer than 20 terrorists in the area, which were taken out by the NAF attack aircraft.”

Join the conversation

Opinions