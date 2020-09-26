Military kills several Boko Haram fighters in Borno air raids | Ripples Nigeria

The Air Task Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed several Boko Haram insurgents during raids on their hideouts in Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the terrorists’ camps in Tongule, Bone and Isari B Musa were completely destroyed during the operations carried out on Thursday and Friday.

He added that the air raids were undertaken after surveillance missions revealed continued assembly of the terrorists within the settlement at night.

According to him, the troops dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships for a night attack on the location, with their barrage of rockets killing several insurgents.

Enenche said: “At Bone, a settlement along the Yale-Kumshe axis, on the other hand, was attacked by a force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships after credible intelligence reports established that the location served as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks.

“The NAF attack aircraft engaged the location in multiple bomb and rocket runs, destroying several of their structures and neutralizing scores of terrorists.

“Similarly, at Isari B Musa, several terrorists, who were observed within and in bushes surrounding the settlement, were taken out as the NAF attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target area.”

