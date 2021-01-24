Military kills several suspected bandits in Kaduna air raids

The Air Component unit of Operation Thunder Strike on Saturday killed several armed bandits in Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro area of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the air raids were conducted following credible reports on the presence of bandits in the area, which is about 20 kilometre from the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

He said the troops dispatched an appropriate force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the bandits’ location.

Enenche said: “Overhead the target area, the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted scores of bandits, mounted on motorcycles and dressed in black attire, heading towards Niger State.

“The attack aircraft, therefore, took turns in engaging the bandits, who were seen firing at the attack helicopter as it strafed them.”

