Military kills six ISWAP fighters in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

Military kills six ISWAP fighters in Borno
Troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday killed six members of the Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) who attempted to infiltrate Dikwa town in Borno State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
Yerima said the insurgents mounted five Gun Trucks, motorcycles, and tried to infiltrate the town through the Gajibo axis.
According to him, the terrorists were met with superior firepower by troops and air bombardment by Air Task Force.
Items recovered from the terrorists include one Gun Truck, eight AK-47 rifles, 40 rounds of 7.62mm Special, 39 special ammo, three motorcycles, and six magazines.
The army spokesman said: “To mop up the area, troops conducted exploitation in the early hours of Wednesday in conjunction with the civilian Joint Task Force and hunters along the terrorists’ withdrawal routes and recovered 90 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 on links belonging to the fleeing terrorists.
“Sadly, however, three soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries but are in stable condition as they are receiving treatment at the field Ambulance in Dikwa.
“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has extended his commendation to the gallant troops over the feat and charges them to remain resolute and steadfast.
“He added that the tempo must be maintained to ensure total obliteration of terror groups within the North-East region.”
